Ronald E. Lockman Sr.
South Amboy - Ronald E. Lockman, Sr., 83, of South Amboy, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. Mr. Lockman was born in Newark to the late Edward and Loretta Lockman and had previously lived in Fords and Keyport before moving to South Amboy nine years ago.
Mr. Lockman was a US Navy Veteran of Vietnam War.
He was the owner of Agile Sewer Service in Perth Amboy for twenty one years before retiring in 2007.
Ronald was a member of the Monmouth County Rifle and Pistol Club and of the NRA.
He was predeceased by his daughter Judy Saakes, his grandson Brian Saakes, and also by three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his son: Ronald E. Lockman Jr. and wife Doreen of Old Bridge, his two daughters: Cathy Torrey and husband Michael of Pittstown, and Lynn Lazarie and husband Steve of Toms River, his sister: Shirley Morris, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 6:30 pm at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Private cremation services will follow. Visitation hours will be held Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019