Ronald Edward Howarth
East Windsor - Ronald Edward Howarth (Horvath), 83 of North Brunswick passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 7 ,2020 at Meadow Lakes, East Windsor. Born in South River, New Jersey, he graduated from South River High School and Rider University. He served in the US Army until 1962. The majority of his career involved project management in finance at Johnson & Johnson. During his retirement he devoted his time to caring for friends and famiy and particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. A lifelong lover of nature, birdwatching was a special pleasure at his shore home in Avalon, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rose Ann (Borichewski), daughter Marilyn Howarth and husband Lawrence Livornese, son Ronald Joseph Howarth and wife Linda Howarth, and grandchildren Lawrence Livornese and wife Serin Seckin, Kathleen Livornese, Michael Livornese, Dillon Howarth, Jillian Howath and Kevin Howarth, and his cousin Joseph Tomascewicz.
Calling hours will be held 5pm to 8pm Thursday, January, 9 2020 at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30am Friday at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 251 Franklin Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020