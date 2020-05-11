Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Ronald Francis Schulter

East Brunswick - Ronald Francis Schulter departed this world on Sunday, May 10, 2020 A.D., to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 70 years old.

Born in New Brunswick, he resided in East Brunswick for 60 years.

Upon graduating from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA, and receiving the Senior Chemistry Award, he was stricken with schizophrenia. He managed, for a number of years, to work before having to retire early in his career.

An intellectual and a scientist and most importantly a loving brother who will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his brother, Mark Schulter of East Brunswick; three nephews; one niece, and four grand nieces and nephews.

Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020
