Parlin - Ronald J. Hartman, age 77 of Parlin, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge due to complications from Cancer & COPD. Born in New Brunswick Ronald was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. He attended St. Stan's School and Graduated from Rutgers University in 1974. Serviced in the Army from 1964-1966 assigned to Oversea duty in Germany. Before his retirement, Ronald worked for Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc. for many years. He loved fishing, watching old movies and his News. He was a member of the American Legion Post 211.

He is predeceased by his parents Edward & Janet Hartman and his Grandfather Mayor Frank Hartman of Sayreville. Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Maria and his daughter Francisca Hartman, as well as his sister and brother in law RoseAnn & James Mayer, nephews Christopher and Justin, great nephews Andrew & James, Aunt Goldie and cousins. He will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville. Funeral services will take place at 11am on Friday at the Maliszewski Memorial Home in Sayreville NJ. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemorialhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
