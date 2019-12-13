Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels
454 Cranbury Road
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 390-9199
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Ronald Keller Obituary
Ronald Keller died on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 70 years old.

Born in Queens, NY, he resided in Brooklyn before moving to East Brunswick in 1982.

His greatest joys were being a fantastic husband, dad and Grandpa Ron, and rooting for the Mets.

He was predeceased by his son, Sammy, in 2012.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Phyllis Ellen (Bernstein) Keller; two daughters, Ilana Keller of East Brunswick and Shanna Polan and her husband, Jonathan, of Cedar Grove; his brother, Richard Keller of Hillsborough and sister, Sharon Strum of Brooklyn, NY, and two grandchildren, Joshua and Maya Polan.

A chapel service will be held on Sunday, 12/15, at 10:15 AM, at MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 454 Cranbury Road at Evergreen Boulevard, East Brunswick. Burial will follow at Beth Abraham Cemetery, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.msmc.us.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Force at P.O. Box 418, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 or at http://members.petfinder.com/~NJ16/Pages/donations.html

Never in doubt!
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
