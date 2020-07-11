1/
Ronald L. Throndson
Ronald L. Throndson

Bound Brook - Ronald L. Throndson, 90, died July 10, 2020. Ronald was born and raised in Rochester, MN. After high school, he joined the US Navy and served for 7 years during the Korean War. He moved to Bridgewater in 1971 where he was a self-employed home improvement contractor for many years. Ron was instrumental in starting the Handyman Project in Somerset County for which he received the Jefferson Award in 2007 and the Met Life Older Volunteers Award in 2009 and several other awards. Ron enjoyed many years of boating and was a member of the Patten Point Yacht Club in Monmouth Beach for many years. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed carpentry and was always working on projects. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities over the years. Ron will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years Marian Throndson, sons Eric Throndson and Peter Throndson and wife Danielle, daughter Kristy Throndson, sister Marilyn Simpson, and two grandchildren Sierra and Everly.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Somerville. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.

Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876, Steeplechase Cancer Center, 30 Rehill Ave. Somerville, NJ 08876, and the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
