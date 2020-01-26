|
Ronald Lawrence Heim
Ronald Lawrence Heim, beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 82, of Warren, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. Born November 24, 1937 in Newark, NJ to Helen and Lawrence Heim, he grew up in Union, lived in Franklin Township, NJ, Ithaca, NY, Camillus, NY, Memphis, TN, and finally settled for the past 53 years in Warren, NJ.
Ron graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's degree and two Master's Degrees. He graduated from Cornell University with a Ph.D. He worked in the business world for many years before becoming a Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University for 37 years where he also served as Associate Dean and was the central figure in the Universities accreditation.
Ron was active in the Boy Scouts, serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 228 in Warren. He enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, photography, fly fishing and traveling to Europe, Asia and 49 States in the USA.
Survived by his wife Barbara and his children: Douglas and his wife Janine, Laurie and her husband Scott; his grandchildren: George, Julia, Brian, Katherine and Luke.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd, Watchung, NJ. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Union, NJ.
Memorial donations may be made to The or Morristown's Gagnon Cardiovascular.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020