Ronald Leo Nowalsky
Ronald Leo Nowalsky, 77 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Born in Bayonne, NJ, Ron lived much of his life in Bridgewater, NJ before moving permanently to Little Egg Harbor. Ron, affectionately nicknamed the "CEO of business" by his grandchildren, was the epitome of the American middle class entrepreneur with business endeavors including ownership of gas station, hydraulic repair, tavern and real estate businesses. He was a retired Fire Chief of the Finderne Fire Dept. and was an active member of multiple social and service clubs throughout his life; some of his greatest contributions were to the Somerville Elks Lodge 1068 and Somerville Knights of Columbus Council 1432. Ron greatly enjoyed living on the water, including boating and fishing. Ron is survived by his loving son Adam Nowalsky (Karen) of Port Republic, NJ, daughter Cheryl Nowalsky of Raritan, NJ, former spouse Julia Nowalsky of Little Egg Harbor, sister Dorothy Nowalsky, grandsons Jacob and Owen Nowalsky, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 from 2 pm until his Funeral Service at 4 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org