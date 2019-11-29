|
|
Ronald Mombaur
Sayreville - Ronald Mombaur, age 68 of Sayreville, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 at JFK Hospital in Edison, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, he had lived in Sayreville for many years. Before his retirement, Ron worked as a programmer for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority in East Brunswick for 35 years. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville where he was a member of the OLV Seniors. He was also a member of the Sayreville Seniors Thursday Club.
He is predeceased by his parents Herbert and Veronica.
Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, the former Deborah Behar, his children and their spouses Kristine and Tom Floersch, Nicole and Jorge Lee, Danny, his grandchildren Thomas, Ricky, Lexi, Gabriel, his sisters Dianne Mombaur, Denise Schiller and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 9:00am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, with a 9:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019