Ronald Panitch
Monroe - Ronald Panitch, 85, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, upon marrying his wife, Shirley, he then moved to Highland Park, NJ. Ronald's last thirteen years were spent living in Clear Brook Village in Monroe, NJ.
Ronald served in the US Army, before becoming a small business owner of Barry's Stationery, Parlin, NJ. After retiring from the stationery business, Ronald went to work for the PNC Bank in Monroe for 10 years.
Ronald enjoyed the game of Bridge. He became a grandmaster Bridge player.
Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Anna (Spectre) Panitch, all of his siblings and his wife Shirley (Kenovch) Panitch in 2005, Ronald is survived by his loving children Gary Panitch and his wife Sandy, Steve Panitch and Stacy and her husband Scotto-DiMonico, his cherished grandchildren Jason and Brian Panitch, Michael and Andrew Scotto-DiMonico, and Sydney and Shane Panitch.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 am, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020