Ronald Pohero



Edison - Ronald Pohero, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Ronald was a lifelong resident of Edison. He was employed with Henry Heidi Candy in New Brunswick. He was a participant in Catholic Charities program One on One, Edison. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed trains and boats, and he loved cats. He also loved to learn new languages, including Russian, Japanese, Spanish and Chinese.



Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Rose Ava Pohero; and his brother, Andrew Pohero. He is survived by his nephews, Wayne and Jason Pohero; along with his friends, who were like family.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Stelton Baptist Church, Edison. Funeral services will begin at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.









