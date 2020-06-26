Ronald R. Burda
Ronald R. Burda

Fords - Ronald R. Burda, 69, of Fords, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. Mr. Burda was born in Elizabeth to the late Joseph J. Sr. and Florence Burda and had lived all of his life in Fords.

Ronald was employed by Ronson Corp. in Iselin for ten years before retiring in 2005.

Surviving are his three brothers: Edward Burda of Hancock, NY, Richard Burda of Fords, and Joseph J. Burda Jr. of Allentown, PA, his two sisters: Joan Wiggins of Columbia, SC., and Kim S. Vince of Coplay, PA , his nieces and nephews: Gary Wiggins Jr., Chris Wiggins, Ed Burda Jr., Kelsey Vince, Justin Burda and forever grateful to his niece and "earth angel" Joy Christopher, who went above and beyond in her care for Ronnie. Also several great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Entombment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday from 10 - 11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
