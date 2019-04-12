|
|
Ronald S. Kornacki
Sayreville - Ronald S. Kornacki, age 71, of Sayreville passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Hamilton. Born in New Brunswick he was a lifelong Sayreville borough resident. Before his retirement, he was employed as the Director of Management Information Systems for Ernst & Young in East Rutherford for 30 years. He was a US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War, and a communicant of St Mary's RC Church in South Amboy. Ronald was a NY Yankees fan, an avid gardener, and he enjoyed coin collecting. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents Milton and Julia, his wife Joan, and his sister Joan Vogel. Surviving are his daughters and their spouses JoAnne and Raymond Murphy of Basking Ridge and Alison and David Schnaudt of Whitehouse Station, his grandchildren Liam, Logan, Luke and Erik, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Joan Kornacki and his brothers-in-law Carl, Leonard and George Kuczynski.
Funeral services will be held Monday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, with a 9:30am Mass at St Mary's RC Church in South Amboy. Burial will follow at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2 to 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronald's name to the at https://www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php?pg=teamfox or mailed to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014. Letters of condolence, directions, and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019