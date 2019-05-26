Resources
Avenel - Ronald Stromick passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway. He was 66 years old.

Born in Carteret on October 21, 1952 to the late Paul and Theresa Sikora Stromick, he was a lifelong resident of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township.

Mr. Stromick was United State Marine Corps veteran and was employed as a forklift operator with Pathmark Supermarkets General in Avenel for over 30 years before retiring several years ago.

He enjoyed playing World Tavern Poker at the Liberty Tavern in Fords and often traveled to Atlantic City and Las Vegas to play.

Surviving are his sisters, Nancy McDonald of Matawan, Dolores Stromick of Springfield and Debra Dazzo of Woodbridge; brothers, Paul Stromick of Perth Amboy, Dennis Stromick of Matawan and Robert Stromick of Avenel; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), Avenel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Woodbridge Animal Group, 195 Woodbridge Avenue, Sewaren, NJ 07077 in Ronald's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019
