Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Parlin - Ronald Sturgis, age 67 of Parlin, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, surrounded by his loving family. Born in South Amboy, he had lived in Parlin for many years. Before his retirement, Ron was a truck driver and dispatcher for Admailers/Freight Operations in Edison. He was a member of the St. Stephen's Masonic Lodge F&AM 63 in South Amboy and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in South Amboy.

He is predeceased by his parents Ira and Barbara Sturgis, his brother Wayne and his sister-in-law Shirley.

Surviving are his wife Elizabeth "Betty" Martin Sturgis, his brother John Sturgis and his wife Christine, his mother-in-law Mary Martin, his brothers-in-law and their wives, Michael and Trish Martin, Danny and Linda Martin, Billy and Sue Martin, and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 7pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a private cremation to follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor NY, NY 10281 or www.jdrf.org

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
