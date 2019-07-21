|
Ronald Tuitt
- - On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Ronald Tuitt, devoted son, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 62 in North Brunswick, NJ. He died peacefully, surrounded by people he loved and who loved him and will be memorialized in the coming week by those who wish to share their fond memories of him. It will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Crabiel Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 between 1:00 and 3:00P. Further information may be obtained via [email protected]
Ron was a triple major (Journalism, Sociology and TV) graduate of NYU, winning 29 NJPA awards for journalistic excellence during his eight years with the Princeton Packet's North Brunswick Post following graduation. From 1995-2004 his love of children and sports led him to become the Founder and President of an all girls travel softball team, the Central Jersey Mustangs, in which many awards were won. He became an elementary school teacher in 1996, teaching second graders in Paterson NJ for fifteen years, and his love for children was evident as he became an exceptional teacher who gave his all to his students. He changed lives and taught others who worked with him how to reach those Paterson children that others had discarded and were deemed unteachable. His more precious charities were related to children and animals. To this end, anyone wishing to do so may contribute in Ron's name to Villa Lobos Rescue Ctr, P O Box 771127, New Orleans or Children International; P. O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019