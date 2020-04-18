|
Rosa Candelario
Perth Amboy - Rosa Candelario , 97 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center, South Amboy.
Rosa was born and raised in Manati, Puerto Rico, and came to Carteret then Perth Amboy 70 years ago. She was employed by G & W Labs, South Plainfield as a Assembler. for 25 years, she also worked for Mi Escuelita and the Perth Amboy Public Library. She retired in 2008. She was a member of the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development as a aide and was known as "Grandma" to many of the children in her care. Rosa was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Perth Amboy.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Eleuterio and Balbina ( nee Mendoza ) Candelario; dear sister of Fernando Mendoza, Juana and Luis Candelario.
Rosa is survived by her devoted children Sonia and husband Orlando Roman, Fernando and his wife Ludivina Archeval, Pablo Ortiz and Evelyn and her husband Jose Redondo; dear sister of Angel Candelario; adored grandmother of Tracy, Kristy, Anthony, Lisa, Dana, Paul, Daniel, Alina, Elise and Joseph; beloved great ~ grandmother of Heidi, Julia, Elias, Jacob, Justine, Bianca, Luke, Matteo, Chole, Alex, Michael, Gabriel, Gabriela and Daniel; loving aunt of Lucy Oritz, Angel Candelario and Luis Mendoza.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020