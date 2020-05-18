|
|
Rosa Clelland
Fords - Rosa Clelland, 89, of Fords, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Clelland was born in New Brunswick to the late Vincenzo and Alberta Maimone and had lived in Fords for over sixty years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis W. Clelland in 2013.
Rosa is survived by her brother: Peter Maimone of Somerset, and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Interment took place at the St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 21, 2020