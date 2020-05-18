Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Clelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Clelland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Clelland Obituary
Rosa Clelland

Fords - Rosa Clelland, 89, of Fords, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Clelland was born in New Brunswick to the late Vincenzo and Alberta Maimone and had lived in Fords for over sixty years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis W. Clelland in 2013.

Rosa is survived by her brother: Peter Maimone of Somerset, and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Interment took place at the St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -