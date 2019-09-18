Services
Rosa Donnelly

Rosa Donnelly Obituary
Rosa Donnelly

North Brunswick - Rosa (Barnett) Donnelly died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 96.

Born in North Brunswick to the late Joseph and Harriett (Woolley) Barnett, she was a lifelong township resident. She had worked for several years in the cafeteria at Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick

She was the oldest living member of Georges Road Baptist Church in North Brunswick and was a member of the North Brunswick Senior Citizens.

Her husband John R. Donnelly died in 2003. Surviving are two daughters - Patricia Donnelly of North Brunswick and Kathleen Salzmann and her husband Donald of North Brunswick; two sons - John R. Donnelly, Jr. and his wife Marlene of Butler and Bruce Donnelly of Missouri; her sister - Anna Menize of California; four grandchildren - Shannon Donnelly, Erin Page and her husband Brett, Nicole Axelrod and her husband Robert, and Donald Salzmann, Jr.; and four great grandchildren - Lucian Tamburello, Ryan Axelrod, Logan Tamburello and Jaxon Page

Private graveside services will be held at Glendola Cemetery in Wall Township. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
