Rosa (Welches) Frank
East Brunswick - Rosa (Welches) Frank
died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital. She was 91.
Born in Ladimirevci, Yugoslavia, she immigrated to the United States in 1951, settling down in East Brunswick in 1957.
Rosa was a communicant of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alois Frank, in 2018, and her daughter, Stephanie Kaelin, in 1999.
Surviving are her daughter, Reverend Brigitte Pincelli, DCN, and her husband, Meyer, of Perth Amboy; her son, Rudy Frank, and his wife, Michele, of Robbinsville; 3 grandchildren, Tracy Liebman and her husband Rich, of East Brunswick, Dr. Danielle Frank of Scranton, PA, and Ryan Frank of Willington, DE; her brother, Joseph Welches and his wife, Zdenka, of Piscataway, and two sisters, Erica Edelman of South River and Anna Crute and her husband, Dick, of Coventry, RI.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 9:30 AM at St. Bartholomew Church, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Saint Mary House of Prayer, 1651 US Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069, or msmhope.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019