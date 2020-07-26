Rosalie Longo DiRino
Delaware Twp. - Rosalie Longo DiRino, 89, died Friday July 24, 2020 at her home in Delaware Township, NJ. Born in Italy she came to the US as a young child and was raised in Little Italy, NY. Rosalie lived in Dunellen and Middlesex before moving to Delaware Township. She worked at Raritan Valley Hospital - Green Brook Regional Center in the Sterile Prep Dept. Rosalie was a member of the Middlesex Seniors. She loved cooking, sewing, and trips to Atlantic City. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and her family always came first. She was predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Bambina Longo. Survived by son Joseph DiRino of Martinsville, two daughters Terri and husband Bill Wagner of Dunellen and Doreen and husband Ed Bernasky of Delaware Township. She is survived by brother Sal and wife Carole Longo of Bridgewater and a sister Marie and husband John DeVico of South Plainfield. Three grandchildren Kira (William) Giordano, Ashley (Josh) Maynard and Ryan Bernasky, five great-grandchildren Colette, Evan and Cameron Maynard and Mia and Bella Giordano and many beloved nieces, nephews and also family in Canada and Italy. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in Middlesex, NJ at 10:00 AM. Burial at Hillside Cemetery Scotch Plains. Visitation will be Monday 3-7 pm at Scarpa-Las Rosas FH, 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or The Alzheimer's Association
