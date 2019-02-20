Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831

Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831

Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Spotswood, NJ

Resources
Spotswood - Rosalie (Domina) Shoblock 79 of Spotswood, died Monday February 18, 2019 at Summerhill Nursing Home, Old Bridge.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Shoblock lived in East Brunswick before moving to Spotswood 55 years ago.

She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Spotswood and a member of the Spotswood Seniors.

Mrs. Shoblock was predeceased by her brother Charles Domina.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years Thomas J. Shoblock Sr., her son Thomas Jr. of Spotswood, her three daughters Susan Hubbard of Brick, Claire Vincz of East Brunswick and Rebecca Shoblock of Plainsboro, her sister Christine LiDestri of Bergenfield, six grandchildren James, Sarah and Jonathan Hubbard, Randee Shoblock, Mark Vincz Jr. and Thomas J. Shoblock III and a great grandson Ryan Marx.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday February 22nd at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10:15 a.m. funeral liturgy at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Spotswood.

Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
