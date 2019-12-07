|
Rosalina Reyes
Piscataway - Rosalina Maderazo Reyes, 76, of Piscataway, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Tayuman, Lobo, Philippines, she has resided in Piscataway since 1985.
Rosalina was a Registered Nurse at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, for 35 years, before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, baking and shopping.
She is predeceased by her brother, Rudy Maderazo. Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Ireneo M. Reyes; her son, Michael Ian Reyes and his significant other, Stephanie Manuel; her siblings, Perpidia Perez, Virgilio Maderazo, and Leonila Landagan; one granddaughter, London Ava Reyes; many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 8:30 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com), followed by a 9:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Entombment is in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Visitation is Thursday 6-8pm and Friday 6-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G, Komen Foundation:
Susan G. Komen NYC, 246 W 38th Street, #503, New York, NY 10018.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019