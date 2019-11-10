Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral,
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral,
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Cusumano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario Cusumano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario Cusumano Obituary
Rosario Cusumano

Edison - Rosario "Ross" Cusumano, 83 of Edison died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Woodlands, Plainfield.

Born in Newark he resided in Metuchen for 49 years. He moved to the Heritage at Clara Barton in Edison in 2012. He worked as a Truck driver for Branchmotor Express in Newark, & then a Bus driver for Suburban Transit, in New Brunswick. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi in Metuchen. He did extensive traveling, & was a landlord & owned a multi-family unit in Perth Amboy. He belonged to the Italian-American Club, was a Democratic Committeeman, and an Emergency Management Coordinator, Metuchen.

He is predeceased by his wife, Dolores, in 2007.

He is survived by daughters, Cathy Tambini & her husband Peter Sr. of Edison & Rosemarie Prete of Manville; 5 grandchildren, Peter Tambini Jr. & wife Shannon, Michael Tambini & wife Donna, Lisa Tambini, Ashley Prete, & Heather Prete and her fiancé, Mitch Brouwer;7 great-grandchildren, Peter Joseph, Angela, Anthony, Mia, Natalie, Michael & Gio; a brother, Salvatore Cusumano & his wife Kay of PA, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:45 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 27) Metuchen; followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Iselin.

Visitation is Wednesday from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion, c/o JFK Medical Center Foundation, 65 James Street Edison, NJ 08820 OR The Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -