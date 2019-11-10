|
Rosario Cusumano
Edison - Rosario "Ross" Cusumano, 83 of Edison died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Woodlands, Plainfield.
Born in Newark he resided in Metuchen for 49 years. He moved to the Heritage at Clara Barton in Edison in 2012. He worked as a Truck driver for Branchmotor Express in Newark, & then a Bus driver for Suburban Transit, in New Brunswick. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi in Metuchen. He did extensive traveling, & was a landlord & owned a multi-family unit in Perth Amboy. He belonged to the Italian-American Club, was a Democratic Committeeman, and an Emergency Management Coordinator, Metuchen.
He is predeceased by his wife, Dolores, in 2007.
He is survived by daughters, Cathy Tambini & her husband Peter Sr. of Edison & Rosemarie Prete of Manville; 5 grandchildren, Peter Tambini Jr. & wife Shannon, Michael Tambini & wife Donna, Lisa Tambini, Ashley Prete, & Heather Prete and her fiancé, Mitch Brouwer;7 great-grandchildren, Peter Joseph, Angela, Anthony, Mia, Natalie, Michael & Gio; a brother, Salvatore Cusumano & his wife Kay of PA, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:45 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 27) Metuchen; followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Iselin.
Visitation is Wednesday from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion, c/o JFK Medical Center Foundation, 65 James Street Edison, NJ 08820 OR The Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019