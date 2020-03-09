|
Rosayne Paula Tumilowicz
ROSAYNE PAULA TUMILOWICZ died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold. She was 86.
Daughter of Paul E. Reseter and Evelyn Angus, she was born June 11, 1933, in Perth Amboy, NJ. Still too young to begin grammar school, she would accompany her older friends and attended with parental and teacher approval.
Upon graduation from Perth Amboy High School, she received a full scholarship to NJ College for women (now Douglass College) and she graduated in 1954. She then joined Ciba Pharmaceuicals in Summit, NJ, in the search for antibacterial agents. It was there that she met Joseph Tumilowicz, and they married in 1955. In 1958, they came to Philadelphia where she joined Smith Kline & French Labs to participate in the improvement of antibiotics.
Between 1958 and 1972, husband Joe had earned a PhD in virology, daughter Jan arrived, and Rosayne graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology with a MS in library science. She was elected into Beta Phi Mu, the International Library Science Honor Society.
In 1972, opportunites took the family to Columbia, MD, where Rosayne became a real estate agent. Based on her laboratory experiences, she organized visibly impressonable biological demonstrations at the local grammar school. Continuing opportnities brought the family to Houston, TX, where Rosayne was a reference librarian in the Technical Services Department of the Houston Public Library. Returning to NJ in retirement, Rosayne continued as a children's librarian in the Voorhees Public Library and then as a reference librarian at Margaret Heggan Library in Sewell.
Rosayne was the most caring and versatile person. She was especially creative and popular as a children's librarian. Her favorite activities were experimental cookery, helping her husband, Joe, with landscaping their new house, and conveying information at the refence desk, but most of all, she loved learning.
Rosayne is survived by her husband, Joseph; her daughter, Jan; nephew, James Skislak; grandnephew, Cade Skislak; niece, Kathleen Osley and her husband, Jerry; grandnieces, Emma and Samantha Osley, and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3-5 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
