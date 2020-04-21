|
|
Rose Ann Martinez
1935-2020
Rose Ann Martinez passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home in Bridgewater. She was 84 years old.
Rose Ann was born in Plainfield and was raised in Queens, NY. She graduated from Newtown High School in Queens and moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 1974.
She was a longtime devoted parishioner of St. Matthias church in Somerset. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and was the first female usher at the church. She volunteered her time crocheting blankets and baby clothes for the Pregnancy Aid Center.
She was predeceased by her brothers Eddie Eng and Fred Borzovets and son in law Tomas Gattorno.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years John Martinez, daughter Lee Ann Gattorno, a granddaughter Gabriela Gattorno, step grandchildren Justin Gattorno (Dianne), Joel Gattorno and 5 great step grandchildren Caitlyn, Colin, Dylan, Seath and Gabriel.
Funeral services will take place privately. A celebration of life memorial for Rose Ann will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations please be made in Rose Ann's name to the Pregnancy Aid Center, 59 Thompson Street, Raritan, NJ 08869.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020