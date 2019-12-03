Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Paul Apostle Church
Highland Park, NJ
1916 - 2019
Highland Park - Rose Banko, 103, passed away on Sunday, December 1st, at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater.

Mrs. Banko was born August 24, 1916 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late John and Cristina Majewicz. She grew up in Herkimer, NY, before relocating to Highland Park to raise her family.

Rose loved sewing, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her younger years, she was a member of the Highland Park Rescue squad ladies auxiliary. She was also a longtime parishioner of St. Paul Apostle Church in Highland Park.

Mrs. Banko was preceded in death by her Husband, Chester Banko, her sons, Walter and Frank Banko and her eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law(s), Barbara Banko, Kathleen Banko, her grandchildren, Kevin Banko, Marianne Luken, Peter Banko, Denise Becker and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset on Thursday from 4-7 P.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:15 A.M. at St. Paul Apostle Church in Highland Park. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
