Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
East Brunswick - Rose Barsotti, age 101, of East Brunswick, NJ formerly of Cheesequake Village, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Rose was born in New Haven, CT to Leandro and Lilia Alesandrini on July 13, 1917. She lived in North Bergen for 13 years, she was a homemaker to her family. Rose was a parishioner of St. Lawrence RC Church of Laurence Harbor for many years.

She rejoins her beloved husband, Ferruccio Barsotti, and loved son-in-law John Dudley in eternal rest. Rose is survived by her two children: Richard Barsotti of Mays Landing, NJ and Joan (Barsotti) Dudley of Shelter Island, NY; her two cherished grandchildren: Donna Beiderman and her husband Ron of East Brunswick, NJ; and Debra Milczarski of Galelordsville of CT; and her six precious great-grandchildren: Amanda and Allison Beiderman; and Michael, Alyssa, Jake and Chloe Milczarski. Rose will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4-7PM and Wednesday 11AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A Funeral Service will be offered at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport, NJ. To leave a message of sympathy or for directions to the funeral home, please visit, www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019
