Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Somerville, NJ
Bridgewater - Rose Bellomo, 94, entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Louis and Serafina Bellomo, Rose was born in Somerville, lived in Manville, Somerville and most recently Bridgewater. Rose was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville.

She was predeceased by her siblings; Sarah Orecchio, Angelo Bellomo and Lucy Moore. She is survived by her sister, Pompeia Cozza of Bound Brook and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she loved very much.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manville. Memorial donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876 or The Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, Inc., 9 Lamington Road, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Arrangements are by Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 3, 2019
