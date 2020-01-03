|
Rose C. Baldino
Piscataway - Rose C. Baldino, 92, of Piscataway, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerville. Before retiring, Rose worked for Rutgers University, Piscataway in the Administration Building, Registration Department. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, John L. Baldino in 1996; and her siblings, Dominick, Madelyn, Marie, Vincent, John and Michael. She is survived by her son, Michael Baldino and his wife Therese; brothers, Paul Nuzzo and his wife Maureen and Anthony Nuzzo; a sister, Anna Washko; grandchildren, Catherine Rose and John Victor; along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9-11AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory can be made to FISH Hospitality Program Inc.,
PO Box 170, Dunellen, NJ 08812-0179.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020