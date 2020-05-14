Services
Rose C. Paul (92) of Bridgewater, NJ died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Staten Island, NY to Edward and Nathalie Neary. In 1950 Rose married the love of her life, John J. Paul and devoted her life to her family. In 1975 she moved to Bridgewater, NJ. Rose was a Communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville and for years, volunteered her service to Church functions. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1997 and her son, David, in 2010. She is survived by her son Kenneth and his wife Nancy of Peoria, AZ, her son, James and his wife Sharon of Branchburg, NJ, and her son Steven and his wife Nancy of Bainbridge Island, WA. Also surviving are her granddaughters Ellen Paul, Stefani Piening, and Lilia Culverwell, and Grandsons Andrew Paul and Nicholas Paul, along with five great granddaughters and one great grandson. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier News from May 14 to May 16, 2020
