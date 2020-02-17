|
Rose Caldwell
Jackson formerly of Whiting - Rosa Maria Estevez Caldwell
Rosa Maria Estevez Caldwell, born September 28, 1936 in Seville, Spain, died February 14, 2020 in Jackson, NJ. Rose, as her friends called her, came to the U.S. in 1960 after meeting and marrying Jerry Glade Caldwell Sr., who was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Spain.
Rose lived much of her adult life in Spotswood, NJ, where she raised three children. She also lived in Cedar Glen Lakes in Whiting, and for the last 13 years was at The Orchards at Bartley, in Jackson, where she was well known for her propensity to patrol the hallways and greet everyone.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Estevez Mesa and Antonia Bernabe Campos. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Alicia Caldwell and her husband Chuck Murphy; Jerry Caldwell and his wife Gail Caldwell, and Bob Caldwell. She also is survived by seven grandchildren — Caia Caldwell, Marissa Caldwell, Celia Caldwell, Greg Caldwell, Ashley Caldwell, Keegan Murphy and Alex Murphy.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 19 from 6-8pm and on Thursday 9-10 a.m. with services to begin at 10 am from the Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759 Interment will follow at St Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold Englishtown Road in Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020