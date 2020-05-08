Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Peter's Cemetery
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Jackson formerly of North Brunswick - Rose (Farella) Caruso died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Bartley Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson Township. She was 93.

Born in New York City to the late Gabriel and Angelina (Valenzano) Farella, she lived in Toms River for 28 years, returned to North Brunswick in 2012 and moved to Jackson Township two years ago. Rose always loved working. She employed at Personal Products Division of Johnson and Johnson in Milltown before becoming a judge's aide in the Ocean County Court system for 10 years before her retirement. Her favorite job was being a nanny and babysitting for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Caruso was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Caruso, in 2009; and her brothers - Angelo, Ralph, Sr. and Joseph Farella. Surviving are two sons - Thomas Caruso and his wife Liz and Ron Caruso and his wife Irene, all of North Brunswick; two daughters - Vincetta Gatti and her husband Philip of Toms River and Lori Caruso of New Egypt; two sisters - Mary Santoro and Louise Farella, both of North Brunswick; her brother Michael J. Farella and his wife Sandi of Brick; her sister-in-law Connie Zangara of Milltown; eight grandchildren - Dana Gatti, Dante (Mary) Gatti, Melissa (Joseph) Katchuk, Jaime (Ken) Marshall, Michelle (Chris) Bird, Vincent (Annie) Caruso, Valerie (Dave) Lashinsky, and Angelo Caruso; fourteen great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020
