Rose Celecki
South Amboy - Rose Tarloski Celecki, 87, of South Amboy died on Monday April 1, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy she was a member of St. Stephen's Church. An avid reader, she traveled extensively and was a talented artist. A graduate of St. Mary's High School she also earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Duquesne University in 1953. Before retiring she was employed as a pharmacist at Tarloski Pharmacy and South Amboy Memorial Hospital. She loved her godchildren dearly.
Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Bartoszewicz Tarloski she is also predeceased by her husband Gerald M. "Bear" Celecki in 2015. She is survived by her sisters Dorothea Tarloski of Iselin and Irene Britton and her husband James of Perth Amboy; her dear friends John and Linda Fedorka and her caretaker Lisa.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 9am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Parish, St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy Fire Department.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019