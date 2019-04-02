Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Celecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Celecki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Celecki Obituary
Rose Celecki

South Amboy - Rose Tarloski Celecki, 87, of South Amboy died on Monday April 1, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in Perth Amboy she was a member of St. Stephen's Church. An avid reader, she traveled extensively and was a talented artist. A graduate of St. Mary's High School she also earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Duquesne University in 1953. Before retiring she was employed as a pharmacist at Tarloski Pharmacy and South Amboy Memorial Hospital. She loved her godchildren dearly.

Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Bartoszewicz Tarloski she is also predeceased by her husband Gerald M. "Bear" Celecki in 2015. She is survived by her sisters Dorothea Tarloski of Iselin and Irene Britton and her husband James of Perth Amboy; her dear friends John and Linda Fedorka and her caretaker Lisa.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 9am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Parish, St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Amboy Fire Department.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now