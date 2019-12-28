|
Rose Cyrus
North Brunswick - Rose Cyrus of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Saint Peter's hospital. She was 100 years old.
Born in 1919 in Szentgotthard, Hungary, to Anna Oravec and Ferencz Domjan, She was the last surviving child of nine siblings.
She came to the US at the age of 18 and inspired a young man to walk 10 miles from Fords to New Brunswick to take her out on dates. He became her loving husband of 60 years, Alexander Cyrus.
Though Rose and Al did not have children, they were the fun and beloved Aunt and Uncle to family and friends alike. Rose was always ready to rock a baby to sleep singing "Silent Night" (no matter what time of year) and had a stash of jellybeans to rival a candy store. Now four generations, from senior citizens to toddlers, will miss our sweet Aunt Rosie.
Rose was a long time member of Holy Family Parish, Sacred Heart Church, at 56 Throop Avenue in New Brunswick.
Viewing will be at the church on Tuesday, December 31 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with a 12:00PM Mass to follow. Arrangements are by the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Holy Family Parish, or a . This New Year's Eve, in our hearts, Rosie's life will be celebrated with champagne and fireworks around the world
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019