Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:45 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
More Obituaries for Rose DeNittis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose DeNittis Obituary
Rose DeNittis

Port Reading - Rose DeNittis of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Care One at Somerset Valley. She was 92 years old.

Born in Carteret; She resided in Port Reading for the past 70 years

Mrs. DeNittis was a Communicant of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Port Reading.

She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Rose Novak Nagy; Her sisters and brothers Anna, Helen, Mary, Madeline, Michael, John, Joseph, James, Al, Stephen, and William.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Ralph DeNittis; her children Joann Kimbrough of Allenhurst, NJ, Patricia Kameen of Simi Valley, California, Dawn Amelia of Bedminster, Phyllis Kulick of Sayreville, and Ralph DeNittis of North Brunswick. eight grandchildren Jerry, Erin, Larry, Kristen, Melissa, Weston, Jillian, and Thomas; and four great-grandchildren Maggie, Charlie, Matthew, and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Port Reading. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
