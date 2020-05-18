|
|
Rose Dickens
Old Bridge, formerly of Edison - Rose (Romeo) Dickens died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. She was 100.
Born in Santa Flavia, Sicily, Italy to the late Pietro and Guiseppa (Ventimiglia) Romeo, she lived in Edison for many years before moving to Old Bridge. She worked for Bond Clothing Company in New Brunswick before becoming a beautician at Magic Touch Beauty Salon in Edison. She retired in 1980.
Mrs. Dickens was a communicant of St. Matthews R.C. Church in Edison.
Her husband Steven S. Dickens died in 2008. She was also predeceased by two brothers - Onofrio and Francesco Romeo; and three sisters - Josephine Bellizia, Virginia Garrett and Maddalena L. Pelletier. Surviving are eight nephews - Robert Garrett of Denver, North Carolina, Richard Garrett of Tyler, Texas, Peter Pelletier of Orlando, Florida, Wayne Romeo of Edison, Alfred Romeo of Gilbert, Arizona, Peter Romeo of Yorba Linda, California, Alfonso Romeo of Jackson, and Frank Romeo of Little Egg Harbor; two nieces - Mary Jo Zrinko and Jo Anne Lukanski, both of North Brunswick; 18 great nieces and nephews; and several great great nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020