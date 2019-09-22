Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose E. Wilson Obituary
Rose E Wilson

East Brusnwick - Rose E Wilson , 90, of East Brusnwick, died September14, 2019 in Somerset, NJ. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Verdell "Sam" , 3 children, Toni Marshall, Daryl and Kevin Wilson and 3 siblings, Ted and Frank Marshall and Helen Queen. Surviving are a sister, Fannie Caldwell of Somerset, nieces, nephews, other relatives and her extended family, Hinton Family. Viewing is from 10-11am, Wed., Sept. 25, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 11am.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
