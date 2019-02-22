|
Rose Ferrari
Monroe - Rose Ferrari (nee Lusardi), 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Gardens at Monroe in Monroe Township, New Jersey.
A longtime resident of Brooklyn, NY, Rose was the beloved wife of the late Clemente Ferrari. Devoted mother of Neil and his wife Liz, Msgr. Steven, Joseph and his wife Sharon, and Acquilynne and her husband Bill Devery. Rose is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Katie, Justin, Christina, Christopher, Jonathan, Marlina, and four great-grandchildren.
Rose was a faithful, practicing Catholic who served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Catechist, and Rosarian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 AM on Monday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church located at 1 St Thomas Plaza Old Bridge, New Jersey 08857. Interment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on both Saturday, February 23, 2019, and Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Rose's memory are made to Alzheimer's New Jersey. The link is provded below.
https://www.alznj.org/
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HegartyScaliaFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019