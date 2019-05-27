|
|
Rose Ioffredo Kieseling
Parlin - Rose Ioffredo Kieseling age 88 of Parlin, passed away peacefully on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy, Born in Jersey City, Rose had lived in Parlin for 49 years. Before her retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for Margaretten in Perth Amboy for several years.
She is predeceased by her daughter Rosemarie Meyers in 2002, and her grandson Wayne Meyers in 2017.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years Harry, her daughter and son in law Christine & Philip Jackson, her grandchildren Erika and her husband Christopher Witlox, Ian Jackson and his wife Victoria, Noah Jackson and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin , with a burial to follow at Forrest Green Park Cemetery in Marlboro.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 27, 2019