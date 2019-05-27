Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forrest Green Park Cemetery
Marlboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kieseling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ioffredo Kieseling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Ioffredo Kieseling Obituary
Rose Ioffredo Kieseling

Parlin - Rose Ioffredo Kieseling age 88 of Parlin, passed away peacefully on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy, Born in Jersey City, Rose had lived in Parlin for 49 years. Before her retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for Margaretten in Perth Amboy for several years.

She is predeceased by her daughter Rosemarie Meyers in 2002, and her grandson Wayne Meyers in 2017.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years Harry, her daughter and son in law Christine & Philip Jackson, her grandchildren Erika and her husband Christopher Witlox, Ian Jackson and his wife Victoria, Noah Jackson and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin , with a burial to follow at Forrest Green Park Cemetery in Marlboro.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now