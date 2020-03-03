|
|
Rose La Forge
Edison - Rose La Forge 95, entered into eternal rest March 1, 2020 at J F K Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Hopelawn and was formerly of Toms River for 27 years before moving to Edison in 2017.
Rose was a Front End Supervisor at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, for 20 years, before retiring in 1982.
Rose was predeceased by her husband Wilbur in 2004, her son Donald and brother Richard Larsen. She is survived by her children Allen and his wife Debra of Fords, Brian of Alaska, and Diana La Forge of Jersey City, her grandchildren James, John, and Matthew and great granddaughters Emily, Julia and Rhiannon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 12 noon at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue Fords. Entombment will be in Clover Leaf Mausoleum. Visitation is Friday from 10 am to 12 noon. Contributions are requested to the s Project.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020