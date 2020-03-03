Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Forge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose La Forge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose La Forge Obituary
Rose La Forge

Edison - Rose La Forge 95, entered into eternal rest March 1, 2020 at J F K Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Hopelawn and was formerly of Toms River for 27 years before moving to Edison in 2017.

Rose was a Front End Supervisor at Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, for 20 years, before retiring in 1982.

Rose was predeceased by her husband Wilbur in 2004, her son Donald and brother Richard Larsen. She is survived by her children Allen and his wife Debra of Fords, Brian of Alaska, and Diana La Forge of Jersey City, her grandchildren James, John, and Matthew and great granddaughters Emily, Julia and Rhiannon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 12 noon at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue Fords. Entombment will be in Clover Leaf Mausoleum. Visitation is Friday from 10 am to 12 noon. Contributions are requested to the s Project.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -