|
|
Rose (Rae) Levinski
South Bound Brook - Rose (Rae) Levinski, 91, of South Bound Brook, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parker @ Somerset. Before retiring, she was a waitress at the Franklin Park Inn. Family was the most important thing to Rose. She was a loving woman who was giving to everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her son, Edward J. Levinski; parents, Valentine and Catherine Contorchick; along with 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Spearnock; a sister, Alice Parfitt; 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Brett and Jessica, Jennifer and Josh, Justin and Kimberly, and Jacqueline; along with 6 great grandchildren, Brett, Luke, Seth, Cody, Camrynn and Gracie.
Funeral arrangements were private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory can be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019