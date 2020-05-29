Rose M. (Sisko) Haley
Carteret - Rose M. (Sisko) Haley, 83 formerly of Carteret passed away Thursday May 28th at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge with her loving family by her side.
Born in Woodbridge, Rose was later a resident of Carteret and Iselin before retiring in Smyrna, Delaware. Rose was a member of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Carteret while living in NJ. She was a long time employee of American Flange in Linden. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Rose was predeceased by her husband George Haley Sr., her daughter Rose Marie Montalto, and siblings Elizabeth and husband Stephen, Mary and her husband Michael. She is survived by her children Jean Rapp and her partner Bill, George Haley Jr. and his wife Shelly, Nancy Higgins and her husband Brad, Mary Russell and her husband Michael, siblings Stephen "Jake" Sisko and his wife Janet, Dorothy Lucina and her husband Stephen, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Private entombment will take place at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory to Rose can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.