Rose M Reilly
Edison - Rose Reilly, 91, of Edison, passed away at St Joseph's Home in Totowa. Born to John and Florence Morreale of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, she spent most of her life raising her family in Edison. Rose was a devout Catholic and communicant of St Matthew the Apostle.
Rose is predeceased by her loving husband John J Reilly in 1995, as well as her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her sons, Joseph G Reilly and his wife Donna of Edison, and John J Reilly of North Brunswick; daughters, Elizabeth Van DerMark and her husband Hal of Dunellen, and Rosemarie Rosenthal and her husband Joel of Edison. Rose also leaves behind 9 beautiful grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Matthew the Apostle Church, 81 Seymour Avenue, Edison on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020