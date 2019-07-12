|
Rose M. Tabbit
Manville - Rose M. Tabbit, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ with her loving family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of the late Erminio and Helen Genetin. Mrs. Tabbit was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 49 years. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and taking family trips to many places over the years. Mrs. Tabbit was very dedicated to her family and most especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was cooking for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed just sitting out on her deck. Mrs. Tabbit enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City and to the Sands in Bethlehem, PA. She was an active member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. Mrs. Tabbit was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Prayer and Praise Group at Church. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph P. Tabbit in 2016. They had been married for 62 years at the time of his death. She is also predeceased by her brother Herman Genetin. She is survived by her two daughters Marie Fedorczyk and her husband David of Hillsborough, NJ and by Deborah Zamorsky and her husband Stanley of Hillsborough, NJ, by her two sons Joseph A. Tabbit and his wife Mary of Hillsborough, NJ and by Michael Tabbit and his wife Jennifer of Waxhaw, N.C. and by her sister Eleanor Sciamanna of Port St. Lucie, Florida. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Derek, Sara, Amanda, Karissa, Brian, Shane, Julia, Michael and Samuel and by 6 great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Jackson, Caroline, Paisley, and Lucas. The viewing will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. Donations may be made in her memory to: www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Courier News on July 12, 2019