Rose Maloney
Woodbridge - Rose Maloney, 66 of Woodbridge passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.
Born in Jersey City, Rose was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Perth Amboy. An accomplished actress, vocalist and voice over artist, Rose was a member of Actors Equity as well as a 30 year member of Suyko Mahikari Spiritual Practice in New York City. Mrs. Maloney was a selfless giver of light, love and laughter who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Emma Pedone. Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Jimmy Maloney; siblings, Marie McEvoy, Ellen, Dorothy and Albert Pedone; sisters in law, Bethanne Simon and Lisa Wagner along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11am to 3pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 195 Woodbridge Avenue, Sewaren, NJ 07077.
