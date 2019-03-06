|
|
In sad and loving memory of
Rose Marie Catanese
Who departed this life One year ago This day
March 6, 2018
In a quiet resting place where gentle breezes blow,
Lies the one we loved so dearly,
whom We lost one year ago.
It's lonesome here without you,
there's such an empty space
for we'll never hear your voice again
or see your smiling face.
Your resting place we visit,
and place flowers there with care
but no one knows the heartache
when we turn and leave you there.
How we miss you
LOVE ALWAYS
Daughter and son in law
CAROLYN and MICHAEL
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019