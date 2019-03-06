Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Catanese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Catanese

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rose Marie Catanese In Memoriam
In sad and loving memory of

Rose Marie Catanese

Who departed this life One year ago This day

March 6, 2018



In a quiet resting place where gentle breezes blow,

Lies the one we loved so dearly,

whom We lost one year ago.

It's lonesome here without you,

there's such an empty space

for we'll never hear your voice again

or see your smiling face.

Your resting place we visit,

and place flowers there with care

but no one knows the heartache

when we turn and leave you there.



How we miss you





LOVE ALWAYS

Daughter and son in law

CAROLYN and MICHAEL
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.