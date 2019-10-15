Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Marie Cumber Obituary
Rose Marie Cumber

Perth Amboy - Rose Marie Cumber (nee: Hablock), 76, of Perth Amboy, passed away on October 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Perth Amboy and resided there her entire life.

Rose was a supervisor for 40 years with Pathmark, retiring in 2009.

She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Hablock, and her sister, Maryann Hablock.

Surviving are her sons, Robert Yaniak, and husband, Randy, of TN, John and his wife, Kim, of Bridgewater, Mark and his wife, Kathy, of Perth Amboy; her grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Matthew and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Franky, Dakota, CJ and Logan; her sister, Andrea Hablock, of NM.

Viewing will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords.

A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday. Interment to follow at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820.

For directions or to send a condolence messages visit www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
