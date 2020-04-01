Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Rose Marie DaCruz Obituary
Rose Marie DaCruz

Bridgewater - Rose Marie DaCruz, a resident of Centerbridge II, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 79. Daughter of the late, Edward and Fannie DaCruz, Rose Marie was born in Newark. Rose Marie worked many years for Lord & Taylor.

She is survived by her loving son, Robert E. Hess and wife, Barbara of Martinsville; granddaughters, Lauren and Alexa; brother, Albert DaCruz of Whiting and sister, Frances Miesegaes and husband, John of Lakewood.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the .
Published in Courier News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
